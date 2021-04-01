Ohio man is charged with four felonies after marijuana, loaded gun found in his car

A 27-year-old Shaker Heights, Ohio, man is charged with four felonies after 10 pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun were found in his vehicle Wednesday night after a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 80.

Aaron Davis appeared in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $250,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 8.

According to court records:

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a minivan traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 168 for speeding about 11:20 p.m.

The trooper could smell an “overwhelming odor of a cherry air freshener” coming from the vehicle, and he saw that Davis, who was in the front passenger seat, had loose tobacco on his lap along with green leafy crumbs and seeds.