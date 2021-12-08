Omaha woman accused in June 2020 death of husband has trial pushed back to February 2022

LEXINGTON — A resident physician from Omaha accused of killing her husband in June 2020 has had her trial date pushed back to February 2022.

Kathleen Jourdan, 32, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

A pre-trial date was set for Jan. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. and a jury trial has been set for Feb. 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020. Jourdan’s bail was continued and she remains free.

On June 17, 2020, Jourdan, her husband, Joshua, and their two children were moving to Scottsbluff to continue her medical residency.

While driving on Interstate 80 near Cozad, Jourdan and her husband began arguing. Joshua pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road, gave her “a look” and raised his arm “like he was going to strike her,” Kathleen Jourdan told law enforcement, according to an affidavit.

She then allegedly grabbed a handgun from the center console of the vehicle and shot Joshua twice in the chest, according to an affidavit.