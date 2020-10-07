Oregon man faces felony charges after marijuana discovered in rental car on I-80

A 49-year-old Grants Pass, Oregon, man is charged with two felonies after nearly 25 pounds of marijuana was discovered in his rental car during an investigation of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.
In Lincoln County Court Wednesday afternoon, Mark L. Clayton was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
Judge Joel Jay set Clayton’s bail at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15. Clayton must provide 10% of that amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to court records, Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-80 near mile marker 183 at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Clayton told the troopers he had parked his rented 2019 Kia Sedona on the inside shoulder of the interstate and was outside the vehicle when it was struck from behind by an eastbound pickup truck. The truck then continued across the median and rolled in the north ditch, according to the records. The truck driver was taken to Great Plains Health for his injuries, and Clayton also was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
While searching Clayton’s car, troopers discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags that contained high-grade marijuana, according to court records. The bags were stored in a backpack, a duffel bag and a large plastic trash bag in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.
Twenty-four packages were found and each weighed about a pound.
During a later search of Clayton, troopers found two glass pipes in one of his pockets that were coated with a white and burnt residue.
The residue later tested positive as methamphetamine, the State Patrol said.
Clayton was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.