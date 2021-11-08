Orleans man accused of selling THC, nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students

LEXINGTON — An Orleans man has been accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students.

Hector Lugo, 22, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Lugo appeared Friday in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Bail was set at 10% of $20,000, or $2,000, which Lugo posted.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Nov. 4, Lexington Police Officer Luke Pinkelman located several Lexington Middle School students with THC oil and nicotine cartridges at the school.

Pinkelman and school staff spoke with the students, who said they bought the THC and nicotine cartridges from a male identified as “hector048” on Snapchat.

The students stated they would see “hector048” advertise on Snapchat that he was in Lexington and selling the cartridges and would arrange a place to meet for the sale.

One student and their parents agreed to help the Lexington Police Department and Cooperative Operations for Drug Enforcement task force arrange to buy from “hector048.”