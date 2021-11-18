Orleans man facing felony charges in Harlan County

An Orleans man accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students now faces four felony charges in Harlan County as well.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working with the CODE Task Force and other agencies, arrested Hector Lugo, 22, on the new charges Tuesday after he appeared in Dawson County Court. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Harlan County charges are possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of money during a drug violation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those charges stem from a search on Lugo’s residence in Orleans after his initial arrest in Lexington. Officers located drug paraphernalia, THC vape cartridges, around 6.7 pounds of THC edibles, $25,670 in currency and a large machete, according to court documents.

The investigation began earlier this month, when the Lexington Police Department received reports that juveniles had THC and nicotine vape products. That investigation developed information that the juveniles were purchasing the products from a subject with whom they had connected via social media.