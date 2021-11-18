 Skip to main content
Orleans man facing felony charges in Harlan County
Orleans man facing felony charges in Harlan County

An Orleans man accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students now faces four felony charges in Harlan County as well.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working with the CODE Task Force and other agencies, arrested Hector Lugo, 22, on the new charges Tuesday after he appeared in Dawson County Court. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Harlan County charges are possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of money during a drug violation.

Those charges stem from a search on Lugo’s residence in Orleans after his initial arrest in Lexington. Officers located drug paraphernalia, THC vape cartridges, around 6.7 pounds of THC edibles, $25,670 in currency and a large machete, according to court documents.

The investigation began earlier this month, when the Lexington Police Department received reports that juveniles had THC and nicotine vape products. That investigation developed information that the juveniles were purchasing the products from a subject with whom they had connected via social media.

In Dawson County, Lugo has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman moved Lugo’s preliminary hearing to Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. Public Defender Corey Burns had requested a continuance, saying Lugo is seeking to hire a private attorney.

