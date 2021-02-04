Out-of-state men face charges following high-speed chase on Interstate 80

Two out-of-state men are charged with multiple counts alleging fraudulent activities that were discovered after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon in which speeds reached more than 100 mph.
Taylon Hill, 22, of New York, and Christain D. Hall Jr., 22, of Lilburn, Georgia, made their initial appearances in Lincoln County District Court on Wednesday.
Hill is charged with felony counts of criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a forgery device. He also is charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Hall is charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and criminal possession of a forgery device.
Bail for each was set at 10% of $50,000 bail. Hall was released after posting bail, but as of Thursday afternoon, Hill was still listed in the Lincoln County Detention Center’s online roster.
Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled on Feb. 11.
According to court documents:
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a Buick Encore for speeding near mile marker 164 around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Hill said he did not have any identification, so the trooper walked him to the cruiser and scanned his fingerprints.
The check showed multiple warrants out for Hill, who had provided the trooper with a false name. When told he was under arrest, Hill fled and got back into the Encore that Hall was driving.
A pursuit began on eastbound I-80 with speeds reaching 115 mph. Law enforcement officers deployed strike strips near exit 177 just outside North Platte that disabled one of the Encore’s tires.
The chase continued until law enforcement attempted a tactical vehicle maneuver to slow the Encore near exit 179.
The suspects’ vehicle drove into the Love’s Travel Center parking lot and stopped. Hill ran away from the vehicle but was arrested shortly afterward.
In a search of the vehicle, officers said, a small amount of marijuana was found, along with approximately 20 cellphones, multiple blank credit cards, $3,100 worth of Amazon gift cards, three credit cards with a different name than either of the suspects, packaging for a credit card programming device, and banking and Department of Labor paperwork that belonged to multiple other individuals.
The three credit cards that were discovered proved to be fraudulent.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.