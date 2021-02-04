 Skip to main content
Out-of-state men face charges following high-speed chase on Interstate 80
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

Two out-of-state men are charged with multiple counts alleging fraudulent activities that were discovered after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon in which speeds reached more than 100 mph.

Taylon Hill, 22, of New York, and Christain D. Hall Jr., 22, of Lilburn, Georgia, made their initial appearances in Lincoln County District Court on Wednesday.

Hill is charged with felony counts of criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a forgery device. He also is charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Hall is charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and criminal possession of a forgery device.

Bail for each was set at 10% of $50,000 bail. Hall was released after posting bail, but as of Thursday afternoon, Hill was still listed in the Lincoln County Detention Center’s online roster.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled on Feb. 11.

According to court documents:

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a Buick Encore for speeding near mile marker 164 around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill said he did not have any identification, so the trooper walked him to the cruiser and scanned his fingerprints.

The check showed multiple warrants out for Hill, who had provided the trooper with a false name. When told he was under arrest, Hill fled and got back into the Encore that Hall was driving.

A pursuit began on eastbound I-80 with speeds reaching 115 mph. Law enforcement officers deployed strike strips near exit 177 just outside North Platte that disabled one of the Encore’s tires.

The chase continued until law enforcement attempted a tactical vehicle maneuver to slow the Encore near exit 179.

The suspects’ vehicle drove into the Love’s Travel Center parking lot and stopped. Hill ran away from the vehicle but was arrested shortly afterward.

In a search of the vehicle, officers said, a small amount of marijuana was found, along with approximately 20 cellphones, multiple blank credit cards, $3,100 worth of Amazon gift cards, three credit cards with a different name than either of the suspects, packaging for a credit card programming device, and banking and Department of Labor paperwork that belonged to multiple other individuals.

The three credit cards that were discovered proved to be fraudulent.

