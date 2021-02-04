Out-of-state men face charges following high-speed chase on Interstate 80

The check showed multiple warrants out for Hill, who had provided the trooper with a false name. When told he was under arrest, Hill fled and got back into the Encore that Hall was driving.

A pursuit began on eastbound I-80 with speeds reaching 115 mph. Law enforcement officers deployed strike strips near exit 177 just outside North Platte that disabled one of the Encore’s tires.

The chase continued until law enforcement attempted a tactical vehicle maneuver to slow the Encore near exit 179.

The suspects’ vehicle drove into the Love’s Travel Center parking lot and stopped. Hill ran away from the vehicle but was arrested shortly afterward.

In a search of the vehicle, officers said, a small amount of marijuana was found, along with approximately 20 cellphones, multiple blank credit cards, $3,100 worth of Amazon gift cards, three credit cards with a different name than either of the suspects, packaging for a credit card programming device, and banking and Department of Labor paperwork that belonged to multiple other individuals.

The three credit cards that were discovered proved to be fraudulent.

More by Tim Johnson

