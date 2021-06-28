Overton man accused of assaulting fiancee with baseball bat

OVERTON — An Overton man is accused of assaulting his fiancée with a baseball bat Saturday.

Hugo Estrada Jr., 29, has been charged with an attempt of a Class 1 felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both Class 2 felonies.

Estrada was arraigned Monday in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. His bail was set at 10% of $500,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 14 at 11 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents:

At 5:24 p.m. Saturday, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Flatwater Food and Automotive convenience store in Overton, where they met with a woman who had sustained a head injury.

The woman said her fiancé had struck her in the head with a baseball bat at their residence, one block from the store. She was later transported to a Kearney hospital.

Sergeant Edd Albrecht spoke with two witnesses who said the woman had been struck in the head by the baseball bat “a few times.”

About 6:16 p.m. Albrecht met with Estrada, who declined to make a statement and was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 8:27 p.m.

A search warrant was obtained for Estrada’s residence. The search found signs of a “significant struggle,” court documents say. A damaged baseball bat and blood evidence were recovered.​​