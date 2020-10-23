Palisade woman to serve five years' probation for social security fraud

LINCOLN — A 68-year-old Palisade woman was sentenced Friday in federal court to five years’ probation for Social Security fraud.

Six months of the sentence for Judy K. Conley — also known as Judy K. Werner — is home detention. She also was ordered to pay $79,052.40 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. It is the amount that she was overpaid in benefits through fraudulent conduct between July 2003 and January 2019.

An investigation in 2018 found that Conley started receiving Social Security disability benefits in 2003. At the same time, she used a second Social Security number while she was employed in various capacities and did not report her work income, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Kelly’s office.

She also began collecting Social Security retirement benefits under the name Judy Werner and the second Social Security number and did not report that either.