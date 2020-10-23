Pickup stolen, property vandalized in Cozad

COZAD — A Chevrolet pickup was stolen from Island Dehey, Inc. and vandalism was committed on the property during the evening of Oct. 20-21.
Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Robert Ogg, an Island Dehey employee, discovered that a 2013 pickup pulling a flatbed trailer and carrying a diesel fuel tank had been stolen.
Ogg said vandalism had also been committed on the property, including water damage and torn-out electrical wires.
The Cozad Police Department is investigating.
