Police: Man missing after Thursday fire at Rodeo Road business

  • Updated
Reports of gunshots, fireworks preceded overnight fire at Rodeo Road business

North Platte firefighters and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies Friday morning monitor the gutted wreck of Vieyra Metal Works, 1900 Rodeo Road, destroyed in an overnight fire. Flames can be seen from a corner of the mangled roof above the group of first responders at left and the Fire Department cherry-picker above. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old North Platte man who they feared was inside a burning building along Rodeo Road late Thursday into early Friday.

The North Platte Police Department said late Friday that Jerome F. Vieyra has been listed as an endangered missing person in the National Crime Information Center after fire crews did not find Vieyra inside the remains of the burned-out Vieyra’s Metal Works business at 1900 Rodeo Road.

Vieyra is 5-foot, 10-nches tall, has brown eyes and black hair, police said. If you have information, call the police department at 308-535-6789.

Earlier Friday, Reeves said in a press release:

The North Platte 911 Center received reports about 10:48 p.m. of gunshots near Rodeo Road and Carr Avenue. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots as well as fireworks.

Police officers responded and found an individual at Vieyra’s Metal Works. A person was inside the building near an open overhead garage door.

There was a small fire inside the building. The officers ordered the man out of the building, but he refused and retreated into the building.

The North Platte Fire Department was dispatched and assistance was requested from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. The officers secured the building after receiving information that a large amount of fireworks was inside.

By 11:50 p.m., the building was reported to be fully engulfed. The man police contacted was last seen inside the building.

The incident is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, the North Platte fire marshal’s office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

