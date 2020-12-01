Police: North Platte man attacked another man Monday morning

A 22-year-old North Platte man is charged with two felonies after police say he attacked another man who he believed had tried to damage his vehicle early Monday.

Kristopher G. Smith made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation.

Judge Joel Jay set bail at $75,000 and Smith must provide 10% of that to be released from jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11. Smith also has a court hearing that day for two previous cases — a misdemeanor assault charge that stems from an Aug. 1 incident, and a misdemeanor charge for exhibition driving Oct. 10.

According to a North Platte Police Department incident report:

Officers responded to Great Plains Health at 1:10 a.m. Monday and met with a man who had head injuries and said he had been assaulted.

The man said he had been at a bar that night and noticed that another vehicle left the parking lot when he did. The car followed him to the 1300 block of East Fourth Street, where he parked.