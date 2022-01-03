 Skip to main content
Police: North Platte man exposed himself, threatened employees with knife
A 21-year-old North Platte man is charged with multiple criminal counts after police say he threatened employees of a West Front Street business with a knife Thursday.

Nathaniel Mitchell appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is charged with making terroristic threats, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13.

According to court documents:

North Platte police officers were called to the Front Street business on a report of an individual threatening an employee.

On the way there, officers spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect walking his dog near the intersection of Fifth and Jeffers streets.

The man, Mitchell, did not respond to commands from the officers to stop and was not cooperative when he was ultimately placed in handcuffs.

Two employees of the business told the officers they had seen Mitchell trying to cut through the chain link fence that surrounds Union Pacific Railroad property across the street from the business.

They yelled at him to stop. They said Mitchell then turned around with his pants open, and he exposed himself as he ran across the street toward the business.

The employees said Mitchell then walked toward the east and they returned inside the business.

Shortly after, they heard someone outside banging on the overhead door and saw Mitchell making obscene gestures and yelling at them through a window.

One of the employees stepped outside the north door of the business and told Mitchell he needed to leave. He said Mitchell then pulled a knife from a sheath on his side, took a defensive stance and said, “I’ll kill you.”

Officers found a knife with a 5-inch blade in Mitchell’s possession.

