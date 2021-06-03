Police: North Platte man left cellphone behind after breaking into residence

If you are going to break into a residence, don’t leave your cellphone behind as evidence.
Police say a 21-year-old North Platte man did exactly that early Wednesday.
Destin L. Hewitt made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of burglary and possession of Xanax.
Judge Kent Turnbull set his bail at 10% of $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17. He remained in the Lincoln County Detention Center later Thursday.
According to court documents:
North Platte police officers responded to a report of a burglary on the 1600 block of West Second Street.
One of the residents said she had heard footsteps inside the house about 4:50 a.m.
The woman investigated and found a side door, which she had locked earlier, was unlocked.
She then saw Hewitt looking into a car parked in front of the house. Shortly after he was asked what he was doing there, Hewitt walked away from the residence.
The woman then checked the house and noticed that a bedroom window screen on the south side had been cut out of its frame, and a bedroom screen on the west side had been pried out of its frame as well.
A bottle of Xanax that had been prescribed to another resident was missing.
A cellphone was found in the bathroom sink, and one of the residents said the phone belonged to Hewitt.
Officers later contacted Hewitt on the 1900 block of West 17th Street. He stated that he had lost his cellphone.
Officers found 28½ Xanax pills in a pocket of Hewitt’s pants.
