Police seeking one man, another arrested in shooting near mall

According to court documents, officers were dispatched at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 7 found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the east side of the mall. The man was transported to Great Plains Health and told a police investigator on Nov. 10 that he had his spleen removed along with parts of his colon and small intestine due to the gunshot wound.

The victim said he had borrowed money from Hanson on Nov. 6 and was picked up by Hanson and Anthony in a vehicle later that night.

The victim, who sat in the back seat, said the conversation in the vehicle steered toward the money that he had borrowed. When the victim said he didn’t have it, Hansen said that, “it was a problem.” as he owed Anthony money.

The victim said Anthony, who was sitting in the front passenger seat and pointing a gun at him.

The victim said the vehicle eventually pulled into mall parking lot and Anthony shot him as he said, “Get out. You better have the money next time.”

The victim said he exited the vehicle, crawled over to another car in the lot and told the occupant that he had been shot.