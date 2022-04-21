Proselytizing man charged after removing clothing in business

A 23-year-old Brule man is charged with two misdemeanors after he is alleged to have removed his clothes and walked around the Nebraska Truck Center Wednesday morning as he made religious statements.

The man appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon and was charged with second-degree trespassing and disturbing the peace.

A personal recognizance bail was set at $1,000 and a court hearing was scheduled for April 28.

According to court documents:

North Platte police officers responded to the truck center at 9:07 a.m. to a report of a male who had entered the building and initially refused to leave.

A truck center employee told the officers than the man initially began preaching by the office, then had walked toward a back area that is for employees only. The man continued to preach as he removed his clothing.

The man had put his clothes back on and left the building before the officers arrived. He was located and arrested near some trailers on the property.

The officers asked him what was going on and he responded that he was praising Satan.