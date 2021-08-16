 Skip to main content
Registered sex offender charged with sexually assaulting girl
A 29-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Johnathon M. Hernandez, of North Platte, appeared in Lincoln County Court on Monday and is jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center with no bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The charge was filed as a 1B felony, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison in Nebraska.

According to court records:

The police responded Aug. 10 to a report of a possible sexual assault. The girl said she met Hernandez at the Family Dollar on Aug. 1. She said Hernandez took her to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

The girl was subsequently interviewed at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 11.

Hernandez consented to a police interview on Aug. 13 and admitted he met the girl at Family Dollar and had intercourse with her at the apartment.

In 2014, Hernandez pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court to two amended charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison.

