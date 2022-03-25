Reports of gunshots, fireworks preceded overnight fire at Rodeo Road business

The North Platte Police Department released some details Friday morning about a fire that engulfed Vieyra Metal Works at 1900 Rodeo Road late Thursday.

According to a press release from Police Chief Steve Reeves:

The North Platte 911 Center received reports about 10:48 p.m. of gunshots near Rodeo Road and Carr Avenue. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots as well as fireworks.

Police officers responded and found an individual at Vieyra’s Metal Works. The person was inside the building near an open overhead garage door.

There was a small fire inside the building. The officers ordered the man out of the building, but he refused and retreated into the building.

The North Platte Fire Department was dispatched and assistance was requested from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. The officers secured the building after receiving information that a large amount of fireworks was inside.

By 11:50 p.m., the building was reported to be fully engulfed. The man police contacted was last seen inside the building.

Out of concern that a grand jury may be convened, the incident is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, the North Platte fire marshal’s office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.