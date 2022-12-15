Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with trooper

One person has been arrested after a hit-and-run with a Nebraska state trooper, a pursuit and an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80.

The incident began about 5:10 p.m. Thursday after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper saw the semi driving recklessly and tried to stop it near mile marker 409.

After the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder, it accelerated in reverse, striking the trooper’s patrol unit, disabling his unit and injuring the trooper. The vehicle then fled westbound on Interstate 80. A short time later, a Seward County sheriff’s deputy located the semi. The semi driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Troopers took over the pursuit as the semi entered York County. As the semi passed the Grand Island interchanges, stop sticks were deployed to slow the vehicle. The semi lost multiple tires, but it continued driving west on Interstate 80. During the pursuit, the semi driver attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles.

Troopers were able to stop the semi near mile marker 252 about 7:45 p.m. The driver refused to exit the vehicle or respond to repeated commands from troopers. After about an hour of attempting to get the driver to exit voluntarily, an NSP K-9 was deployed into the cab of the semi. The driver then exited immediately and was arrested.

The driver has been identified as Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota. Charges are pending. The injured trooper was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus by another trooper, and was treated for minor injuries and released.