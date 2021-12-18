Sentencing for Keith Allen pushed back to end of January

Keith L. Allen, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in October, will be sentenced at the end of next month instead of on Monday.

Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch earlier this month granted a continuance to Allen, who also was found guilty of using a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of Brett Torres on May 22, 2020.

Allen, 45, of North Platte, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. He faces a mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction.

The weapon charge carries a maximum term of 50 years in prison.