Authorities believe a language barrier led to a misunderstanding during an incident near Hershey on Wednesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a homeowner called the Lincoln County Dispatch Center to report a suspicious incident with a man and a woman in a large white SUV who had approached her home.

The homeowner told deputies that a woman she believed to be Indian or Middle Eastern knocked on her door and grabbed her hand, then in "broken English" asked the homeowner to speak with her husband in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the homeowner retreated inside the home and retrieved a pistol.

The homeowner went back outside and the woman again grabbed her hand and asked her to speak with her husband.

The homeowner then went to speak with the man, who told her he wanted to buy some chickens and showed her some money. The homeowner said her chickens were not for sale, but he persisted, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The male then got out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle and began to walk around the vehicle toward the homeowner," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook message. "The homeowner noticed there was a large machete in the front seat of the vehicle. The homeowner backed up and drew her pistol from her pocket. The male observed the pistol and in broken English said, ‘We leave.’”

A large number of on- and off-duty deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to the area searching for the vehicle. The homeowner told authorities the vehicle left westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Hershey. After several hours the vehicle was not found and was assumed to have left the area.

“Because of the cultural and language issues this may have been an entirely innocent incident," the Sheriff's Office said. "However, the Sheriff’s Office applauds the female homeowner for using her 2nd Amendment right to protect herself, family and property.”