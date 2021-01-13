South Carolina man faces felony drug and weapons charges after arrest Tuesday on Interstate 80

A 34-year-old South Carolina man is charged with six felony drug and weapon possession charges after an arrest on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Kenneth L. Peek made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday. He is charged with possession of approximately 30 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of Adderall and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

County Judge Joel Jay set bail at 10% of $50,000 for Peek, who is from Lexington, South Carolina. He remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

According to court records:

A Nebraska state trooper stopped a 2020 Honda Accord for speeding near mile marker 187 on eastbound I-80 at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday

While talking to Peek through the driver’s side window, the trooper noticed a THC oil/concentrate vape cartridge in the center console.

The trooper found the other drugs during a subsequent search of the vehicle. The marijuana was found in a duffel bag in the trunk, and a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol with a loaded magazine was concealed in the center console.