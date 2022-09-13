Stanback pleads no contest to 2nd-degree murder in fiancee's killing

William H. Stanback pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to an amended count of second-degree murder in killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte pond in 2020.

Stanback, 42, of Greeley, Colorado, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28. He faces 20 years to life in prison.

Charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were dismissed in the plea agreement, along with a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a separate case.

The hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes in Lincoln County District Court, came on the day his trial was supposed to start. Stanback was initially charged with first-degree murder. The amended count was filed Sept. 8.

Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling said an autopsy of Kimberly Ermi, 42, also of Greeley, showed she suffered "five deep, penetrating gunshot wounds to the right side of her face." One was a contact wound and the others were caused by shots from an intermediate range.

She said the shooting happened Feb. 28.

Walmart Distribution Center security team members on a routine check March 3 discovered Ermi’s body in the retention pond in the 3000 block of East State Farm Road.

Stanback was arrested March 17 after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 because of an obstructed/unclear rear license plate on the Jeep Renegade he was driving. The Nebraska State Patrol officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle; a small amount of the drug was found in an ensuing search along with two handgun safes.

Stanback was charged with Ermi’s murder the day after the traffic stop.

Harling said Stanback admitted to the crime in a phone call to his mother from the Lincoln County Detention Center shortly after he was charged.

Harling said Stanback told his mother, "It's my fault. I account for it. All I can do is cop for it. I did it. I can't say I didn't do it. I won't lie."

Harling said Stanback also said the car where he shot Ermi was parked at a rest area and that he had thrown the gun into a river.