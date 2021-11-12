 Skip to main content
State troopers arrest murder suspect in North Platte
State troopers arrest murder suspect in North Platte

Nebraska state troopers have arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop near North Platte.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Friday morning, Minnesota law enforcement notified the patrol that the suspect may have been traveling through Nebraska. About 12:20 p.m., a trooper located a vehicle matching the description provided by Minnesota authorities. The vehicle, a Ford Taurus, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 83, north of North Platte.

The trooper stopped the car and arrested the subject without incident. The subject was identified as Danell Christner, 37, of Maplewood, Minnesota. She was arrested on a warrant from Ramsey County, Minnesota, for second-degree murder. Christner was lodged in Lincoln County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

The patrol was assisted by deputies from the Garfield, Custer, Logan and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices.

Danell Christner

 Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
