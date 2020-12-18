Suspect in November Platte River Mall shooting will head to district court

One of the suspects in a shooting at the Platte River Mall on Nov. 6 has waived a contested preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Court.

The case against Cortney L. Hansen, 41, now advances to district court. An initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.

Hansen is charged with aiding and abetting a felony — a felony count that stems from an incident in which a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen as he sat in the back seat of Hansen’s vehicle. The shooting happened in the east parking lot of the mall.

The man was taken to Great Plains Health. He told a police investigator on Nov. 10 that his spleen was removed along with parts of his colon and small intestine due to the gunshot wound.

The other suspect in the case, 48-year-old Nathaneal Anthony, remains wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Hansen waived the contested hearing in court documents filed Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to be held.

Judge Joel Jay also reduced Hansen’s bail to $125,000 — half of the initial amount. Hansen would have to provide 10% of that amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.