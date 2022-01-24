Suspect in Saturday night shooting appears in court

A 31-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

The investigation continues in that incident with no arrests made.

Sanchez was arrested Saturday night at a home on the 1600 block of Burlington Boulevard. Officers searching the residence found him hiding in the top of a closet.

According to court documents:

Video surveillance at the skill arcade showed two men inside the building fighting before others intercede. The footage then shows one man pulling an object out of his right front jacket pocket and leaving out the front door shortly after the man he was fighting with did.

The man with the object is seen going around the northeast corner of the building before the camera has a short glitch.

When the footage resumes, two individuals are observed running back around the corner, getting in a silver PT Cruiser and leaving.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Three shell casings were later recovered on the sidewalk just off the northeast corner of the skill arcade.