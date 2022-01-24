Suspect in Saturday night shooting appears in court

A 23-year-old North Platte man is charged with two felonies in connection with a shooting Friday night at the Money Train Skill Arcade.
Arnulfo P. Sanchez II made his first appearance in Lincoln County Court Monday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Sanchez is accused of firing three shots at another man during an altercation in the parking lot of the skill arcade at 1020 Rodeo Road.
A 28-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health shortly afterward with a non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen.
Judge Joel Jay set Sanchez’s bail at 10% of $250,000, He scheduled a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing for the case as well as a separate one in which Sanchez is charged with violating conditions of a 12-month probation term.
The probation stems from a Sept. 5 assault. Jay did not set a bail amount in that case during Monday’s hearing.
The skill arcade incident was one of two shootings in North Platte within 2½ hours Friday night.
At 11:43 p.m. officers responded to near the intersection of East 11th and North Poplar streets where 13 shots had been fired from a 9 mm gun.
A 31-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.
The investigation continues in that incident with no arrests made.
Sanchez was arrested Saturday night at a home on the 1600 block of Burlington Boulevard. Officers searching the residence found him hiding in the top of a closet.
According to court documents:
Video surveillance at the skill arcade showed two men inside the building fighting before others intercede. The footage then shows one man pulling an object out of his right front jacket pocket and leaving out the front door shortly after the man he was fighting with did.
The man with the object is seen going around the northeast corner of the building before the camera has a short glitch.
When the footage resumes, two individuals are observed running back around the corner, getting in a silver PT Cruiser and leaving.
The vehicle was later found abandoned.
Three shell casings were later recovered on the sidewalk just off the northeast corner of the skill arcade.
Police interviewed the shooting victim at Great Plains Health, and he told them Sanchez had shot him. He indicated it was related to a family issue.
Another male was interviewed by law enforcement Saturday. He admitted being at the skill arcade with Sanchez and following him around the corner of the building.
The man told police he did not see Sanchez with a gun but admitted he gave him a ride from the arcade.
Tim Johnson
