Sutherland man charged with attempted murder; wife says he tried to hang her

Munoz released the tension on the rope to allow her back on the ground, according to the woman. She said he then stuffed a rag into her mouth and zip-tied her hands behind her back when she attempted to pull the noose away from her neck.

He continued to yell, kick and punch her to the point where the woman said she felt she was “going to lose consciousness.”

She complained of pain in her wrist so Munoz cut the zip ties off. He also untied the knot in the rope to relieve pressure but left the noose around her neck. The woman said she was eventually able to get enough slack in the rope to slip her head out of the loop and then ran back into the residence.

She attempted to call 911 and run out of the house, but said Munoz grabbed her shoulders and pulled her back in the house and took the phone.

The woman eventually was transported for medical care, and the deputy noted she had apparent bruising on her neck, a line approximately an inch in width. She also had dark bruising on her abdomen and a thin strip of bruising on her wrist, the size of a standard zip tie.

