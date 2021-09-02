Sutherland man charged with attempted murder; wife says he tried to hang her

A 33-year-old Sutherland man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after an alleged assault on his wife.
The woman told deputies that at one point the man forced her into their garage, put a noose around her neck and attempted to hang her, according to court documents. A deputy observed bruising on her neck, as well as other bruises, court documents say.
Leopoldo Munoz, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon, was scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon.
He also is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Munoz remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
According to court documents:
The woman told a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy that she and Munoz had argued Wednesday afternoon at their Sutherland residence, mostly about financial issues.
She said the argument never became physical and the couple went their separate ways in the residence that evening. But later in the night, she said, Munoz woke her up and forced her into the garage.
Once there, she said, Munoz put a noose around her neck, and a braided rope was strung over a rafter and tied to a wall.
The woman said Munoz began yelling at and punching her and eventually pulled on the rope, which tightened the noose around her neck and lifted her off the ground for “an unknown amount of time.”
Munoz released the tension on the rope to allow her back on the ground, according to the woman. She said he then stuffed a rag into her mouth and zip-tied her hands behind her back when she attempted to pull the noose away from her neck.
He continued to yell, kick and punch her to the point where the woman said she felt she was “going to lose consciousness.”
She complained of pain in her wrist so Munoz cut the zip ties off. He also untied the knot in the rope to relieve pressure but left the noose around her neck. The woman said she was eventually able to get enough slack in the rope to slip her head out of the loop and then ran back into the residence.
She attempted to call 911 and run out of the house, but said Munoz grabbed her shoulders and pulled her back in the house and took the phone.
The woman eventually was transported for medical care, and the deputy noted she had apparent bruising on her neck, a line approximately an inch in width. She also had dark bruising on her abdomen and a thin strip of bruising on her wrist, the size of a standard zip tie.