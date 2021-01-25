Sutherland man involved in October 2019 DUI receives one to three years in state prison

A 38-year-old Sutherland man was sentenced Monday to one to three years in state prison for driving under the influence in October 2019.

In Lincoln County District Court, Patrick L. Plugge was credited with 34 days served. His driver’s license will be suspended for 15 years.

It was the ninth time that Plugge has been charged with a DUI offense and his sixth conviction.

Plugge pleaded no contest in August to the latest DUI charge, blood alcohol level of at least 0.15. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dismissed at the time.

Plugge’s attorney, Chawnta Durham, said her client has completed a 181-day in-patient treatment program and is involved with after-care counseling as well. Durham argued for Plugge to be placed in specialized substance abuse supervision probation instead of incarceration.

Judge Richard Birch said that while Plugge has taken steps to address his addiction, the sentence needed to show the seriousness of the charges.