Sutherland man involved in October 2019 DUI receives one to three years in state prison

A 38-year-old Sutherland man was sentenced Monday to one to three years in state prison for driving under the influence in October 2019.
In Lincoln County District Court, Patrick L. Plugge was credited with 34 days served. His driver’s license will be suspended for 15 years.
It was the ninth time that Plugge has been charged with a DUI offense and his sixth conviction.
Plugge pleaded no contest in August to the latest DUI charge, blood alcohol level of at least 0.15. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dismissed at the time.
Plugge’s attorney, Chawnta Durham, said her client has completed a 181-day in-patient treatment program and is involved with after-care counseling as well. Durham argued for Plugge to be placed in specialized substance abuse supervision probation instead of incarceration.
Judge Richard Birch said that while Plugge has taken steps to address his addiction, the sentence needed to show the seriousness of the charges.
Plugge was arrested after a traffic stop Oct. 14, 2019. According to court records, Plugge made a wide turn as he headed onto Nebraska Highway 25 from a stop sign off the Interstate 80 exit. The turn was wide enough that a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, who was headed south on Highway 25, had to slam on the brakes and swerve to avoid a collision.
Plugge submitted to a breath test and later a chemical test, and the numbers showed blood alcohol levels of 0.265 and 0.247, respectively.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Diego Ramos Tol, 26, pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography from an incident in April.
Ramos Tol was sentenced to time served of 170 days, and he will be turned over to U.S. Immigration for eventual deportation. Ramos Tol also had to register as a sex offender.
He was arrested at a North Platte residence April 23 after an investigation that started earlier that month.
Law enforcement had received an online tip that was forwarded from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and generated from information initially provided by Facebook.
The tip centered on an individual who uploaded a child exploitative video through a Facebook account April 2, according to court documents.
» Isaiah A. Huerta, 23, was sentenced to 20 months each for felony charges of third-degree assault of an officer and resisting arrest — second offense.
The sentences will run at the same time. They stem from a June 21 incident in which he bit an officer on the forearm after law enforcement responded to a call of a disturbance at a North Platte residence.
Huerta was transported to Great Plains Health for a minor injury he had sustained before law enforcement arrived. Huerta, who was under the influence, told staff members at the hospital that he had taken acid.
Huerta was credited with 158 days served and also was sentenced to 12 months of post-release supervision.
» Anthony M. Carrillo, 19, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and credited with 144 days served for possession of a prescription bottle that contained 115 pills and included alprazolam, clonazepam, morphine sulfate and hydrocodone.
He was arrested June 13.
Carrillo pleaded no contest to a count of possession with intent to distribute on Dec. 7.
He will also serve 12 months of post-release supervision.
» David A. Martin, 60, pleaded guilty of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher — second offense.
The charge stems from a July 25 traffic stop in North Platte. Martin was previously convicted of DUI in November 2018 in Lincoln County.
Martin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited with time served. He also received an 18-month probation term.
» Michael D. Lappegard Jr., 31, of Madison, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to three charges over two cases.
Lappegard pleaded no contest to a felony count of third-degree assault on an officer and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. Both charges stem from a Feb. 16 incident.
Additional charges of possession of Adderall, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more were all dismissed in the plea agreement
In an unrelated case, Lappegard pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine in a March 1 incident.
Lappegard was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision probation.
» Wendy M. Holliday, 50, of Broken Bow, pleaded no contest to an amended count of driving with a suspended license — first offense. A charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 or less was dismissed
The charge stems from a Dec. 31, 2018, incident.
Holliday’s 180-day jail sentence was credited and covered by the time she spent in an in-patient treatment program in Omaha. She also will have her license revoked for 15 years.
» Michael L. Romero, 24, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of more than a pound of marijuana that stems from a April 10 incident.
Romero was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
» Two individuals facing first-degree murder charges, William H. Stanback and Keith L. Allen, both had status hearings continued.
Stanback, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, is accused of shooting and killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte pond last March. His hearing was continued to March 22.
The hearing for Allen, 44, who is accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old North Platte man on May 22, was continued to April 19.
» Cortney L. Hansen, 41, pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting a felony. The charge is in relation to the shooting of a 33-year-old man in a Platte River Mall parking lot Nov. 7.
A warrant remains active for the alleged shooter, Nathaneal Anthony, 48, on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A status hearing for Hansen was scheduled for April 19 in the aiding-and-abetting case as well as an unrelated one in which he is charged with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and criminal mischief from a Jan. 6 incident.
» Joey A. Zeigler, 43, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of driving with a revoked license.
A status hearing is set for March 22.
» Donald L. Wyman III, 58, pleaded not guilty to five charges involving four cases.
Wyman pleaded not guilty to a count of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 or less on Sept. 6; theft by deception, $500 or less, on Sept. 2; and theft by unlawful taking, $500 or less, on Aug. 16. He also pleaded not guilty to counts of theft by unlawful taking, $500 or less, and second-degree criminal trespassing on Sept. 27.
A status hearing for all four cases is set for March 22.
» Taelur J. Demilt, 25, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.15, and a misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
The charges stem from a Sept. 8 incident.
A status hearing was scheduled for March 22.