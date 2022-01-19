Teens face multiple felony charges in stolen cars, weapons incident that began in Minatare

Two 16-year-old boys are charged with multiple felonies in connection to stolen vehicles and weapons in an incident that began Monday in Minatare.
The teens appeared in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday. They are both charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more, and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Bail for each was set at 10% of $50,000 and Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set a Jan. 27 preliminary hearing.
Two younger juvenile suspects were transported to the Douglas County Youth Center after the incident.
According to court records, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of a stolen black Dodge Durango from a residence on the 2200 block of West Leota Street.
The owner said the car had been left unlocked with a phone and four firearms inside.
The individual was able to track the phone to West 21st Street address using a “lost phone” app.
The officers went to that location, where the Durango, with no plates, was located in a driveway.
A bystander told the officers that four individuals had run behind a mobile home in the area.
The trailer resident allowed the officers to enter, and three boys — whom the resident did not know — were found inside.
Police say two of the guns were also found inside the home, and the phone was found smashed in the street.
The fourth individual was shortly found walking down an alley near the trailer.
Two of the individuals were runaways from the North Platte/Lincoln County area, and the other two had run from Optimal Family Preservation, a youth residential center in Minatare.
A 2004 Ford Expedition that had been reported stolen from Minatare was found later at the intersection of Sunset Drive and South Emory Avenue in North Platte. Police say it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.
