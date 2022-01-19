 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teens face multiple felony charges in stolen cars, weapons incident that began in Minatare
0 Comments
top story

Teens face multiple felony charges in stolen cars, weapons incident that began in Minatare

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two 16-year-old boys are charged with multiple felonies in connection to stolen vehicles and weapons in an incident that began Monday in Minatare.

The teens appeared in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday. They are both charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more, and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Bail for each was set at 10% of $50,000 and Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set a Jan. 27 preliminary hearing.

Two younger juvenile suspects were transported to the Douglas County Youth Center after the incident.

According to court records, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of a stolen black Dodge Durango from a residence on the 2200 block of West Leota Street.

The owner said the car had been left unlocked with a phone and four firearms inside.

The individual was able to track the phone to West 21st Street address using a “lost phone” app.

The officers went to that location, where the Durango, with no plates, was located in a driveway.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A bystander told the officers that four individuals had run behind a mobile home in the area.

The trailer resident allowed the officers to enter, and three boys — whom the resident did not know — were found inside.

Police say two of the guns were also found inside the home, and the phone was found smashed in the street.

The fourth individual was shortly found walking down an alley near the trailer.

Two of the individuals were runaways from the North Platte/Lincoln County area, and the other two had run from Optimal Family Preservation, a youth residential center in Minatare.

A 2004 Ford Expedition that had been reported stolen from Minatare was found later at the intersection of Sunset Drive and South Emory Avenue in North Platte. Police say it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

More by Tim Johnson

Five stories about law and order in North Platte

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony
Crime
breaking topical

Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit felony

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife
Local
top story

Retiring North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson says the next chapter is for his wife

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Police Chief Dan Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together."

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman
Crime News
breaking

Valentine man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in death of 52-year-old woman

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

As of Wednesday afternoon, charges had not been filed in Cherry County Court and Kilmer’s initial court appearance had not been scheduled.

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death
Crime
top story

North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death

  • Tim Johnson
  • 0

Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District
Local
top story

Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District

  • Telegraph staff reports
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News