Teens plead no contest to reduced charges in Ethan Pohlmeier killing
Jesus A. Martinez and Brayden M. Turner, the two Grand Island teens charged in the 2018 killing of Ethan Pohlmeier, pleaded no contest Thursday to reduced charges.

Martinez, 18, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm. Prosecutors are seeking 60 years in prison.

Turner, 18, pleaded no contest to taking possession of items from an individual by force or violence. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years.

They will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

Pohlmeier, 22, was shot Sept. 14, 2018, during an alleged drug deal at Centennial Park in North Platte.

