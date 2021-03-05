Teens sent to prison in 2018 killing at Centennial Park

Two Grand Island teenagers were sentenced to prison Friday afternoon in the 2018 killing of Ethan Pohlmeier at Centennial Park.

In Lincoln County District Court, Jesus A. Martinez, 19, who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm on Oct. 29, was sentenced to 40 to 60 years on the first charge and 15 to 25 years on the second. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Brayden M. Turner, 18, was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison. He had pleaded no contest to taking possession of items from an individual by force or violence in the same October hearing.

Under state sentencing guidelines, each will be eligible for parole after serving half of those sentences. Each also received credit for 880 days served.

Pohlmeier, 22, was shot Sept. 14, 2018, during an alleged drug deal at Centennial Park in North Platte.

Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling said in October that Turner and Martinez had made a deal with Pohlmeier on the social media app Snapchat to pay $180 for an ounce of marijuana. They met Pohlmeier at the park. When it became apparent that the marijuana was not going to be paid for, Pohlmeier apparently lunged into the car they were in to retrieve the drugs, and Martinez shot him twice with a .22 caliber handgun.