'This didn't need to happen': Law enforcement officer recounts Keith Allen's words during first day of murder trial

Allen had dried blood on the fingers and cuticles of both hands, Bellinger said.

Bellinger was the third witness of four to testify after the trial began about 1:45 p.m. A 12-member jury — nine men and three women along with two male alternates — was sworn in just after noon.

In her opening statement, Roberts-Connick told jurors it is a straightforward case leading to a conclusion that Allen shot and killed Torres with “deliberate and premeditated malice.”

She said a love triangle and jealousy preceded the shooting in an alley at Allen’s residence.

Allen’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, said it wasn’t a case of “whodunit” but rather of “why.”

Lancaster told the jury that Torres had sent countless social media messages and texts to his ex-girlfriend — a number of them threatening — in the days leading to the incident. He added that Torres was obsessed with tracking down his ex-girlfriend and confronting her and Allen.

He said Torres had an addiction problem, and his autopsy showed that cocaine and methamphetamine were both in his system.

Lancaster said witnesses will testify to Torres’ aggressive and violent nature when he was under the influence.