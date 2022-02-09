Three arrested after two pursuits near Ogallala

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested multiple people following separate pursuits near Ogallala.
About 4 p.m. MT Tuesday, a trooper saw a westbound Hyundai Accent speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 150, according to a press release from the patrol. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 110 mph. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle continued west for several miles, weaving through traffic, with speeds reaching 115 mph. The driver then voluntarily stopped the vehicle at the Ogallala exit at mile marker 126. The driver and passenger were both arrested without further incident.
The driver, a 35-year-old Bennington woman, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence, refusal of a chemical test and traffic violations. The passenger, a 40-year-old man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.
About 11:10 p.m. MT Tuesday, a trooper saw an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Interstate 80 near Ogallala at mile marker 124. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle exited I-80 at the Roscoe interchange and began traveling south on county roads. After about 20 minutes, the vehicle lost control on a dirt road near Madrid and rolled into the ditch. Troopers then arrested the driver without further incident. The driver was not injured. The pickup was discovered to have been stolen in Colorado.
The driver, a 30-year-old La Marida, California, man, was lodged in Keith County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, no operator’s license and traffic violations.