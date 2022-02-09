Three arrested after two pursuits near Ogallala

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested multiple people following separate pursuits near Ogallala.

About 4 p.m. MT Tuesday, a trooper saw a westbound Hyundai Accent speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 150, according to a press release from the patrol. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 110 mph. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued west for several miles, weaving through traffic, with speeds reaching 115 mph. The driver then voluntarily stopped the vehicle at the Ogallala exit at mile marker 126. The driver and passenger were both arrested without further incident.

The driver, a 35-year-old Bennington woman, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence, refusal of a chemical test and traffic violations. The passenger, a 40-year-old man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.