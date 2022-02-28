Three people in hospital after Interstate 80 crash between Hershey and Sutherland

A crash on Interstate 80 between Hershey and Sutherland Monday morning sent three people to the hospital, said Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.

According to Thomas, the incident took place at 9 a.m. when a Ford Escape rear-ended a semi. The Escape rolled and ejected the driver and adult passenger.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 24-year-old man from Lincoln, was cited for driving under the influence of drugs. The crash remains under investigation.

​A child in a car seat was in the back seat, and was removed before the car caught fire.

All three occupants were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. The child has since been flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha and the adult female passenger was flown to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, both with severe injuries.