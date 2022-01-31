Trial date set for man accused of killing fiancee, dumping her body in North Platte

A 38-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 12 to 14 years in state prison in a pair of criminal cases.
In a Lincoln County District Court, Anthony D. Nunnenkamp received a 10- to 12-year sentence for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charge stems from a Sept. 10, 2019, incident for which he was initially charged with six felonies.
He was credited with 606 days served.
Nunnenkamp also received a two-year term for felony escape on July 8, 2020, when he walked out of the Lincoln County Detention Center. Colorado law enforcement officers returned him to Lincoln County in early April 2021.
The sentences for the two cases will run one after another.
Before he was sentenced, Nunnenkamp told Judge Michael Piccolo that he took responsibility for his actions, and he apologized to his family.
Also Monday, a May 10 jury trial was scheduled for William H. Stanback. The 43-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing his fiancee, Kimberly Ermi, and disposing her body in a retention pond in North Platte in March 2020.
The trial is scheduled to run for four days.
Kerec M. Gilmore, 39, who has charges in three separate cases, is scheduled for a three-day trial that begins May 10 as well.
The cases range from to a forgery charge to domestic violence and violation of a protection order.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Andrew T. Roepke, 21, was sentenced to 300 days in jail for both possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person as well as tampering with physical evidence.
Both sentences will run at the same time and stem from a Aug. 23 incident. He was credited with 58 days served.
Roepke, who pleaded guilty Oct. 18, will also serve nine months of post-release supervision for the weapon possession charge.
» Jimmy F. Sipes, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases involving incidents on Sept. 17 and 24, 2020.
Two additional, separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Sipes was sentenced to 240 days in jail in both cases, and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 104 days served.
» Timothy C. Dike, 26, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine on June 19.
He was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 61 days served.
» Benjamin Z. Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to failure to report a change of address as a registered sex offender.
A felony charge of theft by unlawful taking in a separate case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Brown was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 53 days served.
» Steven R. Whitbeck, 35, pleaded guilty of shoplifting, $500 or less, on Sept. 18.
Two separate county court cases were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Whitbeck was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 53 days served.
» Shawnda D. Petty, 44, admitted to a violation of her probation terms in June.
Petty was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision for each of the initial charges of driving under the influence and transporting a child while under the influence.
The terms will run at the same time.
» Seth W. Jackson, 33, pleaded no contest to charges of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
A charge of tampering with physical evidence from the June 14 incident was dismissed, as was a separate criminal case, as part of the plea agreement.
Jackson was sentenced to 24 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision probation.
» Lucas Partain, 36, pleaded no contest to charges in four separate cases, including a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, value of $500 to $1,500, on Aug. 26.
Partain also pleaded no contest to burglary in a separate case that stems from an incident last September, as well as counts of possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting, $500 or less. The last two cases stem from an incident in November.
A fifth case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Partain is scheduled to be sentenced in the four cases March 28.
» Dustin E. Smith, 42, admitted to violating the conditions for participation in the problem-solving court program.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 28 for the initial charge of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23.
» Grover L. Huey, 45, pleaded guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person Dec. 2. Two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed, as well as the lone charge in a separate case as part of the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.
» Jason A. Janas, 46, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of second-degree assault on Sept. 29.
A March 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Luke H. Schwartz, 41, pleaded not guilty of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 4.
A March 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Kyle J. Martyszenko, 34, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The felony stems from a Nov. 5 incident.
A March 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Timothy J. Cooper, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of resisting arrest and third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional.
A Feb. 28 status hearing was scheduled.
