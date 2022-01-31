Trial date set for man accused of killing fiancee, dumping her body in North Platte

A charge of tampering with physical evidence from the June 14 incident was dismissed, as was a separate criminal case, as part of the plea agreement.

Jackson was sentenced to 24 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision probation.

» Lucas Partain, 36, pleaded no contest to charges in four separate cases, including a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, value of $500 to $1,500, on Aug. 26.

Partain also pleaded no contest to burglary in a separate case that stems from an incident last September, as well as counts of possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting, $500 or less. The last two cases stem from an incident in November.

A fifth case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Partain is scheduled to be sentenced in the four cases March 28.

» Dustin E. Smith, 42, admitted to violating the conditions for participation in the problem-solving court program.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 28 for the initial charge of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23.