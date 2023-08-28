Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man last week after locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

About 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.