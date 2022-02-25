Two arrested after pursuit in Keith County

Nebraska State Patrol troopers, with assistance from the Keith County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two people Thursday after a pursuit in Keith County.

About 7:45 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper saw a Nissan Rogue driving with expired license plates on Interstate 80 near Roscoe at mile marker 133. The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver initially slowed down to pull over, but then accelerated and fled. The trooper pursued the vehicle.

The Nissan left I-80 at the Roscoe interchange and began traveling south. After several miles, the vehicle attempted to drive into a field and stopped a short time later. The driver ran away, but the passenger remained in the vehicle and was arrested without incident. Keith County deputies located the driver lying in the snow soon after.

The driver, a 46-year-old North Platte man, was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then lodged in Keith County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and several traffic violations. The passenger, a 42-year-old Ogallala man, was lodged in Keith County Jail for an outstanding warrant.