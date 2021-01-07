Two of three involved in Dec. 26 shooting incident waive preliminary trials

The cases against two of the three North Platte men charged after an exchange of gunfire Dec. 26 that injured an 18-year-old man have moved forward.

Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County Court, Joseph J. Martino, 41, and Logan J. Divine, 20, both waived their preliminary hearings. They will next make initial appearances in district court.

Martino is charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Divine is charged with being an accessory to a felony.

The preliminary hearing for a third suspect, Brayden Divine, 22, was continued to Jan. 28. He is charged with using a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault and discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building.

According to court records, the 18-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health just after 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds to both legs. He told police investigators that he and the Divines had gotten into an argument at the Divines’ residence on East Philip Avenue over the price of 5 ounces of marijuana wax the 18-year-old wanted to buy.

The man said that after being told to leave, he got into the passenger side of the vehicle he had arrived in. He told police that he was then shot through the car door.