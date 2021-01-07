Two of three involved in Dec. 26 shooting incident waive preliminary trials

The cases against two of the three North Platte men charged after an exchange of gunfire Dec. 26 that injured an 18-year-old man have moved forward.
Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County Court, Joseph J. Martino, 41, and Logan J. Divine, 20, both waived their preliminary hearings. They will next make initial appearances in district court.
Martino is charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
Divine is charged with being an accessory to a felony.
The preliminary hearing for a third suspect, Brayden Divine, 22, was continued to Jan. 28. He is charged with using a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault and discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building.
According to court records, the 18-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health just after 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds to both legs. He told police investigators that he and the Divines had gotten into an argument at the Divines’ residence on East Philip Avenue over the price of 5 ounces of marijuana wax the 18-year-old wanted to buy.
The man said that after being told to leave, he got into the passenger side of the vehicle he had arrived in. He told police that he was then shot through the car door.
Martino, the driver of the vehicle, later contacted the police department and told an investigator that he fired a handgun one time into the ground from his car seat before leaving. Martino said his intent was to scare the Divines so they would not shoot again.
He added that he later hid the gun in his shed.
Brayden Divine told investigators that there had been a dispute with the 18-year-old, and that he had shown the 18-year-old his firearm and told him to leave. Brayden said later in the evening the same vehicle drove by the residence and several shots were fired from the vehicle “into the air.” Divine said he then removed his gun and shot at the vehicle.