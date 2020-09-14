LEXINGTON — An unidentified male was found dead Monday morning in a sand and gravel pit south of Lexington.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:52 a.m. of what appeared to be a body floating in the water of the pit.
With the assistance of divers from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, the body was recovered from the water around noon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes.
The body has not yet been identified. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who could help identify the individual or determine the cause of death to call 308-324-3011.
