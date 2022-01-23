Update: Man arrested in one of two Friday night shootings

Update:
Arnulfo Sanchez II, 23, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony related to the shooting at Money Train Skill Arcade, police said. In a search of a home in the 1600 block of Burlington Boulevard, officers found him hiding in the top of a closet. He was arrested and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
----------
Original story, Jan. 22:
Two men injured in what North Platte police believe are a pair of connected Friday night shootings
Two men — 28 and 31 years old — were injured in separate shootings roughly 2½ hours apart Friday night that law enforcement officers believe are connected.
No one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, with investigations ongoing, according to a media release by North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves.
According to the release:
An officer on patrol in the area of Front and Adams streets heard multiple gunshots to the north.
It was determined that the incident took place outside the Money Train Skill Arcade at 1020 Rodeo Road.
At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot and the suspect fled in a PT Cruiser.
The vehicle was later found abandoned.
The 28-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health shortly after the incident with a non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen. He was not cooperative with law enforcement.
At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near the intersection of East 11th and North Poplar streets.
It was determined that the victim, who was gone when the officers arrived, had been shot as he left a residence.
At least 13 shots were fired from a 9mm gun during the incident.
The 31-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health a short time after with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The individual was also not cooperative with law enforcement.
The police are seeking information about both incidents from the public. People can call 308-535-6789, and anonymous tips can be given at 308-534-8400 or online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.