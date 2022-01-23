Update: Man arrested in one of two Friday night shootings

At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot and the suspect fled in a PT Cruiser.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

The 28-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health shortly after the incident with a non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen. He was not cooperative with law enforcement.

At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near the intersection of East 11th and North Poplar streets.

It was determined that the victim, who was gone when the officers arrived, had been shot as he left a residence.

At least 13 shots were fired from a 9mm gun during the incident.

The 31-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health a short time after with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The individual was also not cooperative with law enforcement.

The police are seeking information about both incidents from the public. People can call 308-535-6789, and anonymous tips can be given at 308-534-8400 or online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.