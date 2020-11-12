Updated: 19-year-old charged after fatal stabbing early Thursday

A 19-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal stabbing in North Platte early Thursday.

Harlie E. Saathoff was arraigned in Lincoln County Court on charges of second-degree murder and using a weapon to commit a felony.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $1 million. Saathoff must provide 10% of that to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The murder charge is a Class 1B felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 19.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release, officers were called at 3:23 a.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of West First Street and found Saathoff and an injured Bryce D. Wood, 20.

Wood was transported to Great Plains Health and later died of his injuries.

According to court records, Saathoff told investigators that she and Wood got into an argument over a text she sent, and Wood slapped her.