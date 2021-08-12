 Skip to main content
Updated: Man arrested in assault will face murder charge
Updated: Man arrested in assault will face murder charge

  • Updated
Update: The case against Logan Divine has been upgraded to first-degree murder. Divine is scheduled in court at 1:15 p.m. 

--------------

Original story: 

Police arrested a 20-year-old North Platte man after an assault Wednesday that left another man unconscious and not breathing.

The 20-year-old, Logan Divine, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers called to the 200 block of South Cottonwood just before 3 p.m. found a 23-year-old man on the ground and bystanders performing CPR, according to a police press release. Fire Department personnel arrived and began medical treatment, and the man was transported to Great Plains Health by ambulance.

Officers spoke with several witnesses about what occurred. “It was reported that the victim had been hit, kicked, and struck with a baseball bat several times at this location,” Officer Matt Elder said in the press release. The suspect then took the man to another location and continued the assault.

The suspect ultimately returned the victim to the original location, and 911 was contacted.

After the investigation, Divine was arrested and Divine was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning pending a court appearance.

The victim was flown to a Denver hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

