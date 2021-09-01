Valentine man accused of ax murder waives preliminary hearing

Kevin T. Kilmer of Kilgore, who is accused of using an ax to kill a 52-year-old woman last week, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Cherry County Court.

Kilmer, 25, who is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, is scheduled to be in district court Sept. 17.

The murder charge was filed as a Class 1 felony, which carries the possibility of the death penalty in Nebraska.

Kilmer, who is represented by Todd W. Lancaster, is accused of “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice” killing Ruth Ann Johnson, also known as Ruth Ann Wittmuss.

He remains in the Cherry County Jail on $1 million bail. Lancaster argued for a review of the bail, but Judge James Orr found the amount to be reasonable and continued it.