Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
A 25-year-old Valentine man is being held in Cherry County Jail on $1 million bail in a 52-year-old woman’s death this week.

Kevin T. Kilmer is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

In the complaint filed by Cherry County Attorney Eric A. Scott, Kilmer is accused of “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice” killing Ruth Ann Johnson, also known as Ruth Ann Wittmuss.

The documents say an ax was used.

A search of court records does not indicate a hearing scheduled for Kilmer. A public defender was ordered to represent him in future court proceedings.

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

She said Kilmer asked to use her shower to clean up, and he also told her that he had killed a woman named Ruth and left her body on the road.

Kilmer left the residence about 10 minutes before the woman called for assistance.

About 9:53 p.m., authorities located Kilmer at a Kilgore residence. Kilmer denied making the statement about killing a woman and allowed the deputies to enter the residence to collect clothing for possible evidence.

While inside the residence, a deputy discovered what appeared to be a blood splatter on a kitchen wall. Kilmer then fled on foot.

Kilmer was found at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday as he hid in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and taken to the Valentine hospital for medical clearance because of extreme temperatures.

He was arrested after authorities found Wittmuss’ body later that day.

North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry
North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry

A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.

