Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

A 25-year-old Valentine man is being held in Cherry County Jail on $1 million bail in a 52-year-old woman’s death this week.

Kevin T. Kilmer is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

In the complaint filed by Cherry County Attorney Eric A. Scott, Kilmer is accused of “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice” killing Ruth Ann Johnson, also known as Ruth Ann Wittmuss.

The documents say an ax was used.

A search of court records does not indicate a hearing scheduled for Kilmer. A public defender was ordered to represent him in future court proceedings.

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

She said Kilmer asked to use her shower to clean up, and he also told her that he had killed a woman named Ruth and left her body on the road.

Kilmer left the residence about 10 minutes before the woman called for assistance.