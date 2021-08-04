Vandals damage golf carts, greens at Indian Meadows Golf Course

Vandals caused approximately $40,000 in property damage to equipment and the course at Indian Meadows Golf Course on Monday night.

Course owner Rich Skinner said nine carts were damaged as well as two greens. He said the carts were “run into trees, run into the creek. We had about five left in the water. It’s just a mess.”

He added that the carts can be repaired and are not a complete loss.

Gas from the carts was also poured onto the greens surface, and Skinner said it will take about a year for the turf to heal.

The damage was discovered when Skinner’s wife opened the course on Tuesday.

Skinner said the course was vandalized about 15 years ago but the damage then was limited to carts.

People with information on the case can contact Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400 or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.