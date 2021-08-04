 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandals damage golf carts, greens at Indian Meadows Golf Course
0 comments

Vandals damage golf carts, greens at Indian Meadows Golf Course

{{featured_button_text}}

Vandals caused approximately $40,000 in property damage to equipment and the course at Indian Meadows Golf Course on Monday night.

Course owner Rich Skinner said nine carts were damaged as well as two greens. He said the carts were “run into trees, run into the creek. We had about five left in the water. It’s just a mess.”

He added that the carts can be repaired and are not a complete loss.

Gas from the carts was also poured onto the greens surface, and Skinner said it will take about a year for the turf to heal.

The damage was discovered when Skinner’s wife opened the course on Tuesday.

Skinner said the course was vandalized about 15 years ago but the damage then was limited to carts.

People with information on the case can contact Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400 or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer surveying Surfside damage: 'This is huge'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News