Wallace man charged in stabbing Sunday

WALLACE — A 34-year-old Wallace man is charged with two felonies after an alleged stabbing Sunday afternoon that hospitalized another man.

Daniel M. Swanson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

The wounded man was flown to Great Plains Health with a chest wound and later to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln, according to court records.

Just before 1 p.m., Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on the 500 block of West Ashland Street in Wallace.

The wounded man had walked to that address and said he had been stabbed by Swanson.

Deputies were given the description of Swanson’s Nissan pickup, which was parked on the 400 block of West Ashland Street. Deputies arrested Swanson at that residence without incident. He had marks and injuries on his head and body that were consistent with a physical altercation.

A search of that residence found further evidence of a fight, including holes in drywall and a large pool of blood in the hallway, according to officials.

A bloody knife was also located just inside the front door, officials said.