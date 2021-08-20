Wallace man in custody after police say he held up Gothenburg bank with knife

A 26-year-old Wallace man is charged with two felonies after police say he used a knife in a hold up of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Wesley S. Cassidy made an initial appearance in Dawson County Court on Friday. He is charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Judge Jeffrey M. Wightman set bail at 10% of $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 2.

According to court records:

At 1:30 p.m., a Gothenburg Police Department officer responded to a report of a robbery at the Flatwater Bank.

An employee told the officer that he had ran down Cassidy after he robbed the bank and Cassidy willingly returned with him.

The employee said he was able to get both the money and the knife from Cassidy.

In a police interview, Cassidy admitted he intended to take the money and use his knife in the process.