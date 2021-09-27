Wallace man indicted by federal grand jury in connection with armed robbery

A 26-year-old Wallace man was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday in connection with an armed robbery at the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg.

Wesley S. Cassidy, if convicted, would face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to a media release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office, Cassidy would also face five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

According to Dawson County Court documents:

At 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19, a Gothenburg police officer responded to a report of a robbery at the Flatwater Bank.

An employee told the officer that he had run down the robber, who willingly returned with him.

The employee said he was able to get both the money and a knife from the man, identified as Cassidy.