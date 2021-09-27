 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace man inducted by federal grand jury in connection with armed robbery
0 comments

Wallace man inducted by federal grand jury in connection with armed robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Wallace man was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday in connection with an armed robbery at the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg.

Wesley S. Cassidy, if convicted, would face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to a media release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office, Cassidy would also face five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

According to Dawson County Court documents:

At 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19, a Gothenburg police officer responded to a report of a robbery at the Flatwater Bank.

An employee told the officer that he had run down the robber, who willingly returned with him.

The employee said he was able to get both the money and a knife from the man, identified as Cassidy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News