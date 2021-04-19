Wallace man sentenced to 25 to 35 years for sex crimes against children

A 66-year-old Wallace man was sentenced Monday to more than a quarter century in state prison for multiple sex crimes against children.

In Lincoln County District Court, Richard L. Moore received a term of 25 to 35 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child, and three years for third-degree sexual assault of a child. Moore also has to register as a sex offender.

The sentences will run one after another. They stem from assaults that reportedly occurred at Sutherland Reservoir on multiple occasions in the summer of 2019 and involved two victims.

Moore addressed the court before Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him.

He expressed remorse for his actions and said he wished it hadn’t happened, or that it was possible to “turn back the clock” and change things.

He said that isn’t possible and said he hopes the victims and family are able to heal from the damage he caused, and eventually find closure and go forward in their lives.

Moore also apologized to the court for “everything that I have done,” and told Piccolo that he would accept the sentence handed down.