Wallace man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison producing child pornography

A 67-year-old Wallace man was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison for child pornography production in connection with a case that stems from his arrest on Oct. 18, 2019.

Richard L. Moore received the 360-month term, along with lifetime post-release supervision, on Thursday, The federal term will run at the same time as the sentence he received in Lincoln County District Court in April.

Moore was previously sentenced in district court to 25 to 35 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child, and three years for third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Those sentences run one after another and stem from multiple assaults that were reported to have occurred at Sutherland Reservoir during the summer of 2019 involving two victims.

Six additional charges of sexual assault of a child, as well as a count of intentional child abuse with no injury, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Moore pleaded guilty to a federal charge of production of child pornography on June 23. As part of the plea agreement, two additional charges — production of child pornography and possession of child pornography — were dismissed.

